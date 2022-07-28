Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With more than 9 thousand doses of the biological Pfizer, this Wednesday the vaccination against Covid-19 to girls and boys from 5 to 11 years of age in Los Mochis.

On this occasion, the Multiple Use Center (CUM) was added, adding three locations, so the lines flowed faster.

Three thousand 30 doses were allocated to this module, and the mothers thanked them for having enabled refrigerated facilities.

“It is very good, because we are not in the sun or in the heat,” said Mrs. Elena.

“The truth is that it is very comfortable because there is air conditioning. We were waiting for a while, but we were well attended”, commented Mrs. Carmen.

Three thousand 500 doses were allocated to the UAS module, and three thousand to the Technological one.

In these locations, some mothers mentioned that they preferred to go there because it was closer to their home or because they thought there would be less line than in the CUM.

Although some of the little ones did cry when they felt the bite, most were encouraged to receive their first dose of the vaccine and be protected against Covid-19.

“I was very nervous. Now we have to wait for them to put the other one on me,” said 11-year-old Santiago.

“It hurt a little,” said a brave 6-year-old José Alejandro.

The vaccination day will conclude this Thursday, and the three centers will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.