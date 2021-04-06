The meeting started after 3:15 pm and ended almost sixty minutes later. An hour later, there was still no official information about the meeting in Santiago Cafiero’s office, which brought together the heads of Cabinet and the Minister of Health of the Nation, Province and City to define new restrictions that reduce the impact of the second wave. Hermeticism prevailed, anticipating the difficulty of reaching an agreement. “Black, fatal day”, anticipated in the Executive on the record of 20,870 infections in one day.

The government hopes to define the guidelines for the most affected jurisdictions before Friday, when the DNU that extended the DISPO expires. “There is no time to lose,” they warned. Social gatherings will be limited and progress will be made on the closure of gastronomic venues. There are doubts about whether night-time circulation will be enabled in the AMBA. The delegates of the head of government in La Rosada were emphatically opposed.

Sources close to the protagonists of the meeting confirmed that the Government would limit the jurisdictions that appear in the red light of the Executive, a criterion that generates some resistance in the City.

The central discussion goes through whether the closure of gastronomic and night venues will be from 24 to 6 or from 22. In the Nation they extended that the prohibition could be to full night circulation. In the City they hope that the Government confirms the content of the DNU to express themselves. Cultural shows would also be suspended again.

In La Rosada, they warned early that the measures would go further than the restrictions on nighttime. “From home to work and from work to home, there is no time to mess around anymore,” they graphed. They exposed the collapse of therapy units that are already registered in two Buenos Aires districts: Olavarría and Escobar. The Province proposed tougher measures.

In Cafiero’s office, the national minister Carla Vizzotti met again for the second time in 24 hours; the Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet, Felipe Miguel; the Minister of Health of the City, Fernán Quirós; and the representatives of Provincia Carlos Bianco and Vice Minister Nicolás Kreplak. The delegates of the head of Government were the first to leave the Rosada. Vizzotti, the last one.

The chief of staff and the City Health Minister met at that urgent hour with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s small table to inform them of the meeting and to take stock of the health situation.

In the City they were considering from early on the possibility of explaining the measures in a press conference at the Head of Government; They want to avoid more “unnecessary” political photos with the ruling party after the short circuits due to the electoral calendar, but they will only speak after the national Executive does so.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health Daniel gollan, who was absent from Rosada this Tuesday, instead, questioned young people with messages on Twitter. If you know that in a few weeks, your family, friends or coworkers with the highest risk of having a bad time will be protected with the vaccine: CANNOT STOP BAGGING FOR A FEW DAYS? It is not a great effort. It’s up to you to take care of them, then it may be too late, “he wrote.

