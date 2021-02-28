In the bowels of a building in Moreno 550, in the Monserrat neighborhood, there is a gigantic cistern that witnessed an era in the history of the City. It is a construction located where there was once a famous house, in which he lived for more than 40 years Juan Manuel de Rosas. From its interior, whole sets of tableware, tools, animal bones, buttons, coins, mirrors, combs and perfume bottles, among many other things, were rescued.

Now a team of specialists is working on the consolidation of the walls of this cistern, so that it continues to last over time. And the residents will have the possibility to know all the secrets of this new stage of conservation: from March 11 there will be free guided tours, coordinated by specialists from La Manzana de las Luces.

The history of this discovery dates back to December 2017. The Kohon Study began in Moreno 550 the construction of a building with 14 floors and two basements. While the workers worked on the foundations, this giant structure appeared: 7.2 meters of internal diameter, with 55-centimeter walls and a capacity of 220 thousand liters of water. After an intense judicial process – the cistern could have been demolished – the rescue of the treasures located in the place and their preservation were agreed.

The cistern was found during the construction of a building that is almost finished. The remains of Rosas’s house were integrated into the project. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Mederico Faivre is an architect, an expert in heritage recovery and was involved in the restoration of the Main Hall of the Colón Theater. In addition to having a deep knowledge of this plot of Moreno 550, advises on the construction of the site museum that will operate around the cistern.

“Part of the history of the City, and of the country, was written here,” says the specialist. 1750 The Arguibels arrive, a very important merchant family, who apparently buy the house from a bishop. And then the Ezcurra appear, also merchants. Of marriage by Juan Ignacio Ezcurra and Teodora de Arguibel Encarnación is born, who would be the wife of Juan Manuel de Rosas “.

This will be the site museum that will preserve the remains of the cistern of the Rosas house. Photo Courtesy Mederico Faivre

Rosas joins this family, Faivre says, and they all live together, including the house staff, with animals, pets, roosters and chickens. “The construction of this cistern became essential. Buenos Aires still did not have a drinking water system, or garbage disposal, “explains the architect.

Moreno 550’s house belonged to the Ezcurra family, which Rosas joined after his marriage to Encarnación. Photo Luciano Thieberger

In addition to the cistern, they were found in the place 13 more structures. Manholes, garbage pits and cisterns. Archaeologist Ana Igareta excavated in all of them with her team. They found thousands of objects, many of them whole, in perfect condition. The pieces are cared for, identified and preserved in the Archeology and Paleontology Interpretation Center of the City. There is an almost complete china set with the legend “Federation o Muerte”.

Crockery with the legend “Federation or death” appeared in the cistern. Photo Luciano Thieberger

“The sediment that covers the cistern is very hard, and it is not homogeneous, which forces us to work in great detail. Once it is removed, he passes it through a sieve, which allows you to capture fossil remains and other objects that may be of interest. And we also keep a part of this material, because it can be used to consolidate the walls of the cistern “, explains Igareta to Clarion.

The sediment that covers the cistern is removed and passed through a screen to capture archaeological remains. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Once the visits are resumed, on Thursday, March 11, the neighbors will be able to witness precisely how the consolidation tasks are carried out of the walls of the cistern, on which the architect Guillermo Spagnuolo will work. The idea is that the restoration is carried out with the materials and techniques of the time.

The consolidation of the cistern will be carried out with part of the material removed. Photo Luciano Thieberger

This cistern allowed Igareta to discover the collective history that developed in Moreno 550 over the centuries: “In the decanter of the cistern we found six bottles of water, a ceramic jug and a blue kettle, also waxed, very beautiful. Coins from 1896, buttons and three galvanized sheet buckets. Perhaps it could have been the workers who at the beginning of the 1900 they built the tenancy that was in this place. They made the mixture, drank a few glasses, ate, they dropped a bottle or a button. The last section of excavation of the cistern tells us about who worked on the last construction that remained in foot above the surface, “he interpreted.

The objects found in the cistern allow us to reconstruct what life was like over time on the Moreno 550 site. Photo Luciano Thieberger

The solar it was mutating from 1852, when Rosas was overthrown and he lost power and the house, which was expropriated. Over time, it had different uses: it was the seat of the central government, the government of Buenos Aires and the Supreme Court of Justice. By the early 1900s it became a tenancy and in 1973 everything on the surface was razed during the construction of a parking lot.

The consolidation work of the cistern of the house of Rosas. Photo Luciano Thieberger

The building above the cistern is still under construction, already 80% complete; from the Kohon Study they estimate that by the second semester it could be concluded. The guided visits to the subsoils of this work had started in May 2019 and were also organized by the specialists of the Manzana de las Luces, which is located meters from this site and who, on the other hand, know every inch of the history of this area of ​​the City. Then they were suspended due to the advance of the pandemic.

With protocols, chinstraps and social distancing, from March 11 it will be possible to return to this lot of Moreno 550 on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 4:00 p.m.

