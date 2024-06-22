Juarez City.- Yesterday, eight thousand trees were delivered to the Parque Central Oriente as part of the “Arbolizing Ciudad Juárez” program. Marco Antonio Cedillo, delegate of the Secretariat of Urban Development and Ecology of the Northern Zone, explained that this activity is fundamental within the instructions of Governor María Eugenia Campos and the Secretary of Urban Development.

“The idea is to bring trees from the region every three weeks. This project is carried out with the support of the director of the Central Park, who lends us his facilities to carry out this event,” commented Cedillo.

The delegate also highlighted the good response of the community to the delivery of trees, mentioning that species such as huisache, milkweed, ash, thunder and palo verde have been donated.

“The instruction is to give 10 or more trees to each person who requests it, since we want to really “tree” the city. We are giving around 6 trees per family and we must reach 25 trees per family in Ciudad Juárez,” added Cedillo.

Ana Cristina Faudoa, in charge of the legal area of ​​the Secretariat of Urban Development and Ecology, expressed her emotion at the response of the citizens.

“It is the second tree distribution program that we carry out this month. Citizens began arriving at 9:00 in the morning when the appointment was at 10:00 am, and they are already running out,” Cedillo commented.

