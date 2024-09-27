A couple of days ago an important game was announced for PlayStation 5, Ghost of Yoteidelivery will fulfill as the sequel of Tsushimaalthough on this occasion the events do not happen so directly, but rather a few years pass after what was seen with Jin Sakai. Exactly the latter has been a source of debate for fans, since some have not accepted the arrival of the new protagonist, even insulting the person in charge of giving her voice and appearance with motion capture.

The former president of SIE Worldwide Studios, Shawn Laydenhas responded directly to criticism of the upcoming game, in which some players have expressed their displeasure over the decision to Atsu be the protagonist. Given this, Layden made his point of view clear with a simple but forceful message: “It’s a game, entertainment. A story created by a team of creators. If you don’t like it, don’t buy it.”

1 It’s a game. An entertainment. A story a team of creators believe in. They want to make this. 2 it’s a game. If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. In fact, why not make the game you want yourself? — shawn layden 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@ShawnLayden) September 25, 2024

The response of Layden It went viral on platform X (formerly Twitter), reaching more than 3,500 likes and generating divided reactions. While some applaud his honesty, other users have decided to follow his advice and have stated that they will not purchase the game when it comes out. 2025.

Despite the criticism, PlayStation move forward with big plans for Ghost of Yotei, Well, they not only see it as an expansion of the saga, but also as the beginning of a new official franchise. In addition to future titles, there is talk of a possible movie and other spin-offs that seek to further expand the brand.

While it’s important for developers to have creative freedom, it’s also essential for companies to listen to their fans. However, we must not forget that video games, like any work of entertainment, are designed for a diverse audience, and criticism cannot always dictate the direction of creation.

Via: Twitter