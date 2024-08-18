Ciudad Juarez.- A 32-year-old man was arrested by Public Security as a suspected perpetrator of crimes against the Immigration Law, after rescuing seven people in a situation of mobility in the Jardines de Roma neighborhood.

The operation was carried out after the agents received a call to 911 reporting a person injured by firearm at the intersection of Portal del Sol and Jardines de Iris streets.

Initial reports indicated that the injured man had received at least six bullet wounds and, since access for ambulances is difficult in this area near Ciudad Universitaria, his family decided to transfer him to an IMSS hospital.

However, yesterday the Department confirmed that when they arrived at the scene they found the man injured, so they requested an ambulance. The statement indicates that “at that time (…) they heard the cries for help from several people coming from a house next to the scene of the incident.”

“Given the imminent danger in which these people were,” the Secretariat indicated, the residence was entered and seven people who reported having been deprived of their liberty were arrested. Among them, there are three women and a man from the Dominican Republic, a woman from Ecuador, a teenager from Honduras and a man from El Salvador.

The victims clearly identified a person who was present at the scene as an alleged member of a gang who demanded an unspecified amount of money from their relatives living in the United States in exchange for crossing the border illegally, according to the corporation.

For this reason, José Abraham Félix Alberto GR was arrested and brought before the investigating authority.

