Reserve a table in a restaurant hides one of the biggest headaches for hoteliers. From diners who do not appear without warning to the arrival of some more without prior notification, they can disrupt the proper functioning of these businesses, which increasingly try to ensure more quickly that they are not going to lose money, especially on important dates such as Christmas.

However, it is impossible that there has not been any controversy with the huge number of bars that can be enjoyed in Spain. The Valencian influencer Jesús Soriano, better known on social networks as ‘I am a waiter’has shared the exchange of accusations between a hotelier and a client due to the reservation of a closed menu.

As the diner explains, “without prior notice,” they They charged the menu for three people who were missingalthough “that food and drink was not on the table nor was it given to us later.” The reservation was for 18 people and, according to his version, he believes “to have been the victim of a deception” and announces that “he will not return.” “It would seem legitimate to me if they had warned but that was not the case, we were frozen,” he concludes.

By allusions, the owner of the restaurant denounces that “we are frozen when upon sitting at the table we see that three people are missing without prior notice.” He clarifies that the food was prepared for 18 diners and there were only 15. «All the food I had prepared came out of the kitchen», he points out.









Thus, he continues with his explanation to the diner who had left him a bad review on Google: «When you hire a specific closed menu for an event, you have to take care of it. “We put the three missing desserts in the center of the table at the same time we served the rest of the desserts.” “They can talk about this or they can talk about how well people with food allergies and intolerances ate. Enough of the frivolous criticism. and let’s look a little more towards ourselves as clients,” he concluded his reply.

The followers of ‘Soy Camarero’ were quick to comment on the controversy, offering several versions, but the majority agreeing with the hotelier: “Well charged, but I think they should ask if the food for the three missing diners was served at the table or “They prepared it to take away.” «If the paella is for a minimum of two people and I go alone, they charge me for two anyway. If the price was already agreed and closed, then garlic and water», points out another.