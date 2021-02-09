Saturday was a routine day for municipal employees who toured the “El Pericón” neighborhood, in Merlo, doing the usual maintenance tasks on public lighting, removing branches and weeds, among other public services. Until unexpectedly, one of the boys in the truck was struck by what he saw: White from Limed, the main avenue of the area, a very small girl was walking adrift, totally alone.

They stopped on the spot and when they found that the girl was not with no major in charge, they managed to stop a Citizen Protection mobile that was just circulating behind them. Thus, the rescue of a girl was activated who – it was learned shortly after – is barely a year and a half, lives in La Matanza and was visiting with her family in the West zone.

The incident occurred on Saturday 6 and it was the Citizen Protection supervisor Martin Juárez who alerted the emergency center of the situation to start an operation.

The girl, reportedly, was disoriented but calm while the municipal agent communicated what happened. In a few minutes, a cell phone from the Patrol Command arrived at the scene.

Based on the testimony of the municipal employees and the description of the little girl, the police began a rake in search of the parents or someone else responsible for the minor. Nobody explained how she was alone in the street. But the answer would not be long in coming.

The one-and-a-half-year-old girl was “calm but disoriented”, explained in Citizen Protection.

With the search tasks already underway, about an hour later, the parents finally showed up. Desperate, they had been looking for her for a long time.

When talking to the police, they said that they live in González Catán, in La Matanza, and that they were visiting a relative whose house is about 150 meters from the place where, already at that height, the deployment of agents of the Bonaerense and the municipal already attracted attention.

“The parents attended the place, it took an hour to be present. In search, apparently they saw the police mobilesTwo more had gone to support the one who was already there. The parents approached the place, talked with the personnel and the Patrol Command and there the delivery of the minor was decided parents. ”, summarized Domingo Lippo, Undersecretary of Citizen Protection.

According to the story of her relatives, the girl left the house without anyone noticing after a cousin opened the front door. She went out alone, and no one noticed. When they found out and couldn’t find her anywhere in the house, they went looking for her.

As reported in Citizen Protection, the case attracted attention due to the girl’s young age, although it is not the first time something similar has happened. Two days before this episode, in San Antonio de Padua, also in Merlo, a 4-year-old girl was lost, who was returned to her mother when she appeared looking for her, always under police supervision.

“I want to thank the solidarity of the staff of the Secretariat of Delegations and highlight the work that the agents do. Also yesterday, there was the apprehension of two subjects who wanted to steal the belongings of a neighbor. The work we do is district-wide and we do it with a permanent presence on the streets. That leads us to meet all kinds of circumstances, “closed the undersecretary of Citizen Protection, Domingo Lippo.