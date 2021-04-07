She was semi unconscious and dehydrated, for which she was transferred to Hospital Santa Lucía Moment of the rescue of the injured woman. / LV THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 2:53 PM



A Civil Guard helicopter rescued a 48-year-old woman of German nationality on Wednesday in a scrubland area of ​​the Sierra Minera de Cartagena, which she was missing since last Sunday. Specifically, the rugged one was hidden in the bushes, very close to the Bellavista neighborhood of the city.

Upon the arrival of the agents, the woman was semi unconscious, dehydrated and with sunburns on her face, for which she was transferred to the Santa Lucía University General Hospital in the port city. At the moment the circumstances or causes of the disappearance are not known, after her relatives reported her at the Civil Guard barracks of the Cartagena deputation of El Algar.