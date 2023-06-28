Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:58



| Updated 1:21 p.m.

Two dogs were rescued after being trapped in an irrigation raft in Librilla. It was a resident of the municipality, who was carrying out a sporting activity in the Sierra del Cura, who alerted the Civil Guard that the dogs could not leave the reservoir by their own means.

Members of the Seprona and agents of the Librilla Local Police who were in charge of the rescue device moved to the place. Although the enclosure was fenced off, it seems that the animals slipped through a hole in the metal mesh and fell to the bottom of the pond, with an area of ​​about 900 m2 and a depth of around 15 meters and which was almost empty.

The slope and the plastic material that waterproofs the pond prevented the dogs from getting out. For this reason and, not knowing the state they were in, the agents decided to access the raft and rescue them with the help of ropes.

The dogs, a Siberian husky and a hound, were rescued in apparent good condition and transferred to receive veterinary assistance and return them to their owners.