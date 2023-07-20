The Guanajuato Municipal Police rescued two children who were in abandonment inside a house; both minors were without eating and lived among garbage and waste.

The events took place on Tuesday afternoon, in the alley of Mogote, in the Pastita neighborhood from the capital of Guanajuato, according to confirmed the mayor Alejandro Navarro.

The municipal president shared the photographs of the place and explained that the minors were locked in a house without eating “alone since God knows when.”

According to the AM Guanajuato outlet, the Municipal Police was in charge of rescuing the minors, ages 4 and 6, after they received a call to 911, in which they reported crying children since the morning.

The children had not eaten (Facebook: Alejandro Navarro)

Upon arriving at the home, the police forced the door to enter, where they found the two minors, apparently without eating, and among piles of garbage and waste, accumulated throughout the house, from the kitchen, bedrooms and even the bathroom.

There was garbage and waste throughout the house (Facebook: Alejandro Navarro)

According to the mayor of Guanajuato, Both minors are already in the custody of the authorities corresponding, however, did not indicate what will be the action of the authorities.

In the photographs he shared, it can be seen that in all the rooms there is accumulated garbage, even on the beds, apparently from minors.

The minors were locked up and alone (Facebook: Alejandro Navarro)

Also, a frying pan can be seen on top of an electric grill, with apparently still uncooked pasta and more garbage and waste around it.

