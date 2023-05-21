Sunday, May 21, 2023, 11:27



Emergency services rescued three sheep this Sunday morning that had been trapped in a well in Molino de Chirrete, in San Pedro del Pinatar. Around 9 a.m., a call reported what had happened to 112, and the Local Police immediately went to the scene.

The agents requested the presence of firefighters and Civil Protection with a trailer for the transfer, as well as municipal services to seal and secure the area. After the rescue, the animals were transferred along with the rest of the herd.