An operation formed by an underwater intervention boat and five divers extracted from the bottom of the sea, this Sunday, the plane that crashed this Saturday into the sea 500 meters from the coast of Cabo de Palos, whose pilot lost his life. The company Offshore Special Services spent four hours carrying out the rescue. After removing what remains of the frame of the ultralight aircraft, they also proceeded to collect the engine, which was at some distance from the rest, given the virulence of the crash. The elements found were transferred to port and they will be stored in the Totana flying club from which the deceased crew member, Paul Burton, 66 years old, departed this Saturday.

Everything will remain sealed, at the disposal of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard, so that investigate the causes of the loss. Paul Burton was killed at 11:30 am on Saturday, when his aircraft plunged into the water, 490 meters from the shore of Cala de los Pinchosos, southwest of Cabo de Palos. Died on the spot. His body was rescued shortly after, but removing the plane has required the work of Offshore Special Services, a company based in San Javier, with extensive experience in this type of task. Not surprisingly, it intervened in the aeronautical accidents suffered by pilots from the air base and the General Air Academy of that town, in 2019 and 2020.