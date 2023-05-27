Saturday, May 27, 2023, 6:35 p.m.



| Updated 18:41h.

The occupants of a vehicle had to be rescued this Saturday afternoon after being trapped under a bridge as a result of the rain. The Emergency Coordination Center received a call from a woman asking for help for herself and her companion at 4:00 p.m.

Both had been trapped when trying to pass under the train tracks on a bridge on the road between Balsicas and Avileses, in the municipality of Murcia. As the woman explained, the water had begun to enter tourism and they could not leave it.

Civil Protection personnel from Murcia went to the place, who rescued the two occupants. An ambulance caring for one of those affected after suffering an anxiety attack was also transferred to the scene.