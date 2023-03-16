Wednesday, March 15, 2023



| Updated 03/16/2023 02:07h.



The corpse of a 62-year-old man was rescued this Wednesday afternoon after being found in the Transfer channel as it passed through Torre Pacheco. An emergency call at around 1:00 p.m. alerted to the presence of a vehicle on said channel.

Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) and the Cartagena City Council were immediately mobilized, as well as agents from the Torre Pacheco Local Police, the Civil Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME).

EFE







Upon arrival at the site, in the Pachequera district of El Jimenado, the firefighters had to rescue the body of a 62-year-old man who had fallen into the Tajo-Segura transfer canal when he was driving the car, which was overturned in the channel bottom. The mortal remains of the victim were found two hundred meters from the tourism.