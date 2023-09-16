The National Aeronaval Service of Panama (Senan) reported that this Friday the bodies of the three crew members of the police helicopter that crashed last Sunday in a wooded area near the Caribbean coast have been recovered, after about 100 hours of searching.

After the location of the three lifeless bodies, the police entity said that it will continue with the investigation of the accident and with the recovery of part of the aircraft, in order to find the clues that lead to its clarification, as indicated to the director of Senan, Eliécer Cárdenas, told the press.

The three members of Senan who lost their lives in the accident are Captain Javier Hinestroza (pilot), Major Felix Barrera and First Corporal Héctor Atencio.

Hinestroza and Barrera were sighted last Tuesday by rescue teams, while Atencio was spotted this Thursday, but none of the bodies had been recovered due to bad weather and also because the helicopter was on a cliff.

Posthumous honors will be given to the three to “recognize their sacrifice,” and a “state funeral” will also be held for them, said the head of the air-naval police.

The AN-141 helicopter, initially identified as Senan’s AW-139, crashed last Sunday in the Coclesito mountain range, an area of ​​difficult access located near the Caribbean coast, about 170 kilometers north of Panama City, while It transported the three units that were relieving themselves from the Caribbean posts, according to official information.

The last communication that was had with the helicopter occurred on Sunday morning and it disappeared when it was flying from Punta Rincón to Santiago de Veraguas, Veraguas province (northwest of the country), according to Senan data.

Panamanian security forces found the site of the crashed helicopter last Monday. So far they have not reported hypotheses about the causes of the incident.

“We must remove, with the Public Ministry, the black box that really has all the technical information on the possible causes of the tragic event,” said Panamanian Minister of Public Security, Juan Manuel Pino.

The black box will be sent to the United States for analysis, duly “guarded” by an official from the Public Ministry, Pino noted.

EFE

