More of 40 migrants that were found deprived of liberty were rescued by the authorities in HermosilloSonora.

According to reports, the report was generated around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, when a van that was transporting migrants stopped to refuel at an establishment located on Enrique Mazón López Boulevard and Ignacio Mendívil Avenue. in the La Victoria ejido. And supposedly one of the migrants took advantage of the moment to ask for help.

Elements of the Municipal Police Hermosilloas well as state and federal agents mobilized and managed to locate the vehicle.

The driver of said unit, who identified himself as Espiridión “N”, 40 years old, and the co-pilot, Édgar “N”, 29 years old, were arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the Federation.

16 women, 19 men and 14 minors from Ecuador, Honduras, Colombia and Guatemala were rescued at the site.

After spending a couple of hours at the Command Center Hermosillothe Central Americans were transferred to the facilities of the National Institute of Migrants (INM) to provide them with humanitarian aid.