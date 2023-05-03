The migrants traveled crowded in the box of a tractor-trailer, which was located at the “El Encanto” checkpoint, on the Monterrey-Reynosa highway.

The National Institute of Migration (INM) identified 139 irregular foreigners from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who they were traveling crowded in the dry box of a tractor which was located yesterday at the inspection point “El Encanto”, on the Monterrey-Reynosa highway.

Of the 139 foreigners rescued117 are from Guatemala, 15 from Honduras and seven from El Salvador.

Among the 117 people of Guatemalan nationality, 28 are part of 12 family nuclei, as well as 65 unaccompanied minors and 24 single adult women and men.

Families such as unaccompanied minors will be under the guardianship and protection of the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) of the locality.