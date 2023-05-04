elements of the National Guard rescued a hundred migrants on Tuesdayincluding women and children, who were being held in Durango.
The migrants, originally from Venezuela and Central America, were members of the caravan that left Tapachula on April 23, but they were delivered to the organized crime by suspected federal agents at a checkpoint.
Activists from the organization Pueblos sin Fronteras reported the incident to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the National Guard, to whom they provided the address and exact location of where the foreigners were; However, the alleged criminals changed the location of the migrants as the operations were carried out.
Finally, during a search at two homes, the agents of the National Guard managed to free the migrants; however, their captors had already fled the scene.
The released migrants reported that they were intercepted at a supposed checkpoint of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the Mexican Army on the highway and, after getting off the bus, they were handed over to organized crime groups that held them hostage.
#rescue #migrants #kidnapped #criminal #group #Durango
Leave a Reply