elements of the National Guard rescued a hundred migrants on Tuesdayincluding women and children, who were being held in Durango.

The migrants, originally from Venezuela and Central America, were members of the caravan that left Tapachula on April 23, but they were delivered to the organized crime by suspected federal agents at a checkpoint.

Activists from the organization Pueblos sin Fronteras reported the incident to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the National Guard, to whom they provided the address and exact location of where the foreigners were; However, the alleged criminals changed the location of the migrants as the operations were carried out.

Finally, during a search at two homes, the agents of the National Guard managed to free the migrants; however, their captors had already fled the scene.