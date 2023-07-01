Tijuana Baja California.- Authorities implemented a operational for him rescue and guard from around 400 canine specimenslocated in cramped conditions, lack of hygiene and no veterinary care suitable within a commercial premises.

Derived from a complaint and by indications of the Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírezelements of the Directorate of Inspection and Verification and Municipal Animal Control and of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Government of Baja Californiathey went to a commercial establishment of the subdivision El Florido First Sectionwhere they allegedly sold animals clandestinely.

hundreds of animals

Upon arrival at the location, they found hundreds of specimens crammed into cagesThe majority of them sickand a lifeless puppy apparently for about three days, but still inside a cage, with more puppies next to him.

Even some sick specimens they were inside the store where vegetables are stored and near the cold roomsame as it was closed by elements of Municipal Inspection and Verification to present poor hygiene and irregularities. See also Formula 1: Driving 'Checo' Pérez in Singapore was world class, assured Christian Horner

After touring the property, it was also found that there a vet office without permits municipalities for its operation, which lacked safety and hygiene measureswith syringes stored in plastic canisters, unauthorized controlled drugs and exposed blood samples.

In another area of ​​the property, it was enabled a canine aesthetic, also without permits municipal authorities to operate, where they were located more than a hundred dogs in overcrowding and lack of hygiene, as well as a room with the “quarantine” sign, where there were about 80 sick dogs.

Closure

The Municipal Inspection and Verification Directorate placed the closing seals in the grocery store, the cold room, as well as the canine, veterinary aesthetics and spaces where the dogs were located, all within the same property and the same owner.

Regarding pets, 40 dogs were transferred to the Municipal Animal Control facilities and the municipal agency will be in charge of safeguarding the hundreds of dogs located in this space. See also The four successes and the only error of Cruz Azul in their 2-0 victory over Tijuana

that they denounce