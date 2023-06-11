Sunday, June 11, 2023, 10:16



The cultural center will host tomorrow, at 6:30 p.m., the presentation of the book ‘La farsa de la molinera y el corregidor’ and ‘El zoo de nuestro circo’, which includes two plays written by the archivist Juan Guirao, who died in 2020. The volume has been edited by the emeritus professor at the University of Murcia César Oliva and published by Editions of the University of Murcia (Editum) and by the Lorca City Council.

The acting Councilor for Culture, Ángeles Mazuecos, stressed that the book “rescues from oblivion” two plays written by Guirao: ‘Lafarsa de la molinera y el corregidor’, premiered by the Teatro Universitario de Murcia in 1969, and represented to Spain at the Istanbul International Festival, and ‘El zoo de nuestro circo’, aimed at children, which premiered in 1975 by the theater group La Tartana.