The warning to ‘112’ from a concerned person allowed this Tuesday to save the life of an 84-year-old woman who lives alone in Cartagena and has no family, and of whom there has been no news for a week.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, after receiving the call, members of the Local Police and firefighters from the Cartagena City Council traveled to the house and, after entering the property, they found the woman lying on the ground, where she had been for several days. thrown without being able to get up.

Once an ambulance was requested to provide assistance, health workers from 061 attended to the neighbor and transferred her to the Santa Lucía University General Hospital.