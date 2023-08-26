Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:03



A 70-year-old man was rescued from the water this Saturday morning when he was found unconscious on El Portús beach, in the municipality of Cartagena. A call shortly before 9:00 a.m. alerted to the events and indicated that a pediatrician who was in the area had started resuscitation manoeuvres.

Toilets from the Civil Protection Service of the Cartagena City Council and a Mobile Emergency Unit with personnel from the Health Management and Emergencies of 061 were mobilized to the place. After being stabilized, he has been transferred to the Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena.