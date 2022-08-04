Saltillo.- Thanks to the rescue work, four miners were rescued from the collapsed mine in the town of “Las Conchas”, located near the town of Agujita, municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila.

The information on the rescue of the four miners was confirmed this Wednesday afternoon by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), who detailed that the four had minor injuries and were treated at the General Hospital of Zone No. 24 of Nueva Rosita .

mine collapse

It was at 1:35 p.m. this Wednesday, when a gang of miners was trapped in a “pocito”, located in the area known as Conchas, near the town of Agujita, municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila.

“The accident occurred when the workers in the development of their excavation activities ran into an adjoining area full of water, which when it collapsed caused a flood, trapping the miners,” the Ministry of Labor and Social Prevention explained to through a press release.

After the accident, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered the forces of the Ministry of National Defense to deploy 92 specialized elements to rescue the miners. Similarly, he mobilized elements of federal Civil Protection.

We recommend you read:

According to the Ministry of Labor, this mine “began operations in January of this year and to date has no history of complaints of any type of anomaly.”