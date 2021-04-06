None of them required medical assistance, even though they were tired Location of walkers. / 112

Environmental agents located and rescued, after more than three hours of searching and walking, a group of four hikers who had lost their way in Sierra Espuña when they tried to descend from the Cerro de Pîiedras Blancas to the place of El Bosque, in the municipality of Mule. None of them required health care. Volunteers of Civil Protection of Mula provided logistics to the operation.

On 112, at 7:08 p.m., he received a call from one of the members of the group, who said that they were tired and without water. After specifying their position with mobile phones and talking to environmental agents in the area, it was possible to find out where they were and how to get to them. The aforementioned environmental agents and volunteers from the Civil Protection of Mula mobilized to the place. At 9:51 p.m., the environmental agents managed to reach the place where the lost hikers are and, after providing them with water, they guided them to Prado Mayor.