Sonora.- In a joint operation of federal and state forces54 migrants were rescued in the city of Sonoyta, head of the General Plutarco Elías Calles municipalitySonora.

They were elements of Mexican Army, National Guard and State Police from Sonora who brought the migrants to safety, reports the State Security Board of the State of Sonora.

It was specified that the 54 migrants who were rescued in Sonoyta and put in a safe place are from various countries.

They were also said to be illegally deprived of their liberty by criminals on different dates.