They save 11 dogs that they were in a house where presumably a subject abused, mutilated and burned alive, in the Ruiseñores subdivision, in the municipality of felling

The Refugio Dejando Huellas denounced on social networks that the subject nicknamed by the neighbors as ‘El mataperros’ burned the dogs alive and abused them.

Therefore, they went to the municipal court to denounce the facts and after the pressure from various organizations as the Association for the Protection of Abandoned Dogs Tala, on Sunday afternoon the Municipal Police attended the site.

Inside the home located at Calle Bernabé number 379, they found 10 garbage bags with approximately five dog bodies in each one, according to Refugio Dejando Huella.

at home 11 dogs were rescued, six of them in very poor condition and charred remains of the dogs were located. The subject was detained for an administrative offense, as documented by El Occidental.

The Government of Tala reported that it dealt with the case and thanked the organizations that denounced this case of extreme animal cruelty.

“We also inform you that will be given to the responsible personsince the corresponding investigations will be carried out by our competent authorities and the person pays for the damage as established by the Animal Protection Law ”, they added.

Neighbors of Tala have called a demonstration to pressure the subject to be tried for animal abuse and don’t be releasedThe call is on Wednesday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Square of the municipality.

