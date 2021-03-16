Calls to 112 reported that the victim was injured and trapped in the cabin Entrance to the Emergency Department of the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 11:03



Emergency services had to rescue, attend and transfer to the hospital this Tuesday to driver of a truck that went off the road and overturned on the shoulder when he was traveling on the A-30 highway, at kilometer 160 between Baños and Mendigo and the airport, in the municipality of Murcia.

112 received calls reporting the accident at 9:12 a.m. and indicated that the driver was injured and trapped in the cab. Patrols from the Local Police, Civil Guard, firefighters from the Murcia City Council’s Fire Fighting and Rescue Service and a Mobile Emergency Unit with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 were mobilized to the site.

After being rescued by firefighters and stabilized by health workers, the injured man was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.