Sunday, April 7, 2024, 9:48 p.m.











A paraglider was injured this Sunday night after suffering an accident in Patalache, Aledo district. At 7:50 p.m. a call to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center requested help for a 39-year-old man who had had an accident in the paragliding fall and complained of severe pain in his back.

A helicopter from the General Emergency Directorate with firefighters on board the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium traveled to the scene to pick up the injured man and transport him to the Alhama soccer field, where he was transferred to a mobile emergency unit of the Emergency Management. Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 for transfer to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital.