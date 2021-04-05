The Emergency Services rescued early this afternoon a climber who suffered a sports accident in the Sierra de la Magdalena, Yecla. A call to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia made by the companion of the injured climber, warned of the accident indicating that she had a possibly fractured ankle.

An Environmental Agent immediately traveled to the scene of the accident, who confirmed the difficult access on foot to tend to the wound. The Chief of Operations has alerted the helicopter of the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies (DGSCyE), and the Air Rescue Group of the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS). At the same time, a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 was moved to the closest accessible point to the accident and firefighters from the CEIS of Yecla Park.

Once the precise coordinates of the point where the two climbers were located have been specified, the DGSCyE helicopter, with the CEIS rescue group, headed to the area. After the rescue, the helicopter transferred the wound to where the EMU was located. A doctor from the UME reported that, once the wound was treated and stabilized, a 47-year-old woman was transferred consciously to the Virgen del Castillo Hospital in Yecla for a more precise assessment.