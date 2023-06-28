They rescue an elderly woman who had been on the floor for three days after falling out of bed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Worried old woman on cell phone
The 78-year-old woman was found with symptoms of dehydration.
A 78-year-old woman was rescued by the Civil Guard in Torrevieja, Spain, after falling out of bed and being unconscious for three days.
According to the Spanish medium The vanguardthe woman suffered minor injuries from the fall and was found with symptoms of dehydration.
The event took place last Wednesday, May 31, when The Civil Guard received a call from a woman who expressed her concern about the disappearance of her mother.
The authorities immediately went to the house of the disappeared woman, where they tried to contact her by telephone, with the doorbell and with her voice. However, the woman never responded.
The daughter, who did not have a copy of the house key, stated that his mother needed an oxygen machine, so it was very difficult and doubtful that he would have gotten out on his own.
In order to rescue the woman, the authorities forced a gate, gave access to medical services. The old woman was later transferred to the University Hospital of Torrevieja.
Days later, the woman’s daughter thanked the Civil Guard for their intervention and confirmed the successful recovery of her mother.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME
