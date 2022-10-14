State of the interior of the house after the fire. / Pablo Sanchez / AGM

An 88-year-old woman was rescued this Friday by local police officers and Cartagena firefighters from the fire at her home in Pozo Estrecho. She suffered from smoke inhalation poisoning and was transferred by the Murcian Health Service to the Santa Lucía Hospital.

For reasons that are being investigated by the City Council services, the fire broke out in the living room of a ground-floor apartment on Arami Street. The relatives asked for help when they verified that the smoke prevented them from reaching the room where the woman was to get her out, given the concentration of gases.

Municipal officials managed to get the woman to safety, put out the flames and ventilate the house. They were congratulated by the Councilor for Citizen Security, Juan Pedro Torralba.