An 80-year-old woman was rescued by Plan Copla lifeguards on a beach in Mazarrón after suffering from immersion syndrome. The bather, who swallowed a lot of water, according to the emergency services, was on the Pava beach.

The rescuers requested the urgent dispatch of sanitary means since they appreciated that the affected woman had difficulty breathing. The elderly woman was transferred by the 061 Emergency and Health Emergency Management ambulance to the Puerto de Mazarrón Health Center, where, after assessing her health situation, they decided to transfer her to the Virgen de la Virgen Clinical University Hospital. Arrixaca. This transfer was carried out in a Mazarrón Red Cross ambulance while the woman was conscious.