Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Several people were saved in time to die at seathis Sunday afternoon at Brujas beach, at the height of the El Yugo estuary and the well-known hotel on Sábalo Cerritos avenue in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

This emergency occurred around 4:00 p.m. A parachute worker commented that they were four people rescued and a hotel security guard only said that there were five.

Among the few data provided on the site, it was commented that Apparently they were Americans those affected and that a woman felt very bad, so she was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

In the zone It was possible to see three ambulances, one from the Red Cross and another two from private hospitals.

Ambulances rushed to the scene | Photo: Roman Ruelas/ Debate

Playa Brujas is considered by many to be a dangerous beach, due to its strong waves and currents.

In the place this Sunday it was possible to see several red “danger” flags on this beach, among hundreds of people who enjoyed the sea and the sun.