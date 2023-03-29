A 36-year-old woman was rescued alive from inside a niche in a cemetery from Brazil, where she had been buried in retaliation for allegedly losing a load of “weapons and drugs,” official sources reported on Tuesday.

The event took place in the municipal cemetery of the city of Visconde de Rio Branco, in the state of Minas Gerais (southeast), as reported by the Military Police in a note.

The alert to the authorities was given by a group of gravediggers after perceiving that one of the vertical niches was closed with “bricks and fresh cement”, and that there were “traces of blood” around it.

When they arrived at the scene, the agents heard shouts for “help” from inside the niche, broke through the brick wall and found a woman with “head injuries and several cuts on her body.”

Immediately afterwards, they called the emergency medical services, who transferred her to a hospital to be treated.

He remembered nothing else until he woke up in the grave

The woman, who has a history of drug trafficking and theftdeclared that she was at home accompanied by her husband, when “two hooded individuals” invaded their home and began to attack them.

According to her testimony, her husband managed to “free himself” and “escape” from the two assailants.

“From that moment on, he did not remember anything else until he woke up in the grave,” the woman said. Military Police of Minas Gerais in the statement.

The victim also stated that, prior to his kidnapping, he had lost a load of “weapons and drugs” that he kept for two subjects.

The Military Police reported that it has already identified two suspects of “20 and 22 years” as possible authors of the episode, although he has not yet been able to locate them.

EFE

