In Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, On July 28, the Military Police managed to free a woman who had been kidnapped for 17 years, presumably by her cousin, Luiz Antônio Santos Silva.

Together with her, her two children, aged 19 and 22, managed to be rescued from the dark and dirty house in which they were held captive.

The residents of the sector say that Santos Silva was popularly known as the ‘DJ’ because of the loud music that played in his house, almost without interruptions. According to the authorities, this would be the technique that he used to muffle the screams of his victims.

Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, the man who would have kidnapped his cousin and children.

According to the information that has been known about the operation, the house in which the victims were trapped is small. It has a garage in which a broken-down Volkswagen Beetle rests and in the background there is an inscription that says ‘Jesus loves you’.

Inside, there is a bedroom and a living room, also used as a bedroom, in addition to the kitchen and bathroom. According to the police, it has a dark and very dirty environment, with little ventilation. In the windows, black plastic prevents the entry of light. In the rooms, little furniture and in poor condition. The bed, where the victims were tied, had an old and moldy mattress. The only appliance, an old fridge.

“There is a lot of hanging garbage, which made it seem that the author was a hoarder, and also a lot of stored water. What caught my attention is that there are foods in the fridge that have expired, like a box of hamburgers and also frozen fish. Next to the beds there are plastic margarine jars with water, even mud, probably for the children to eat there,” an officer said.

Neighbors assure that there was a third son, who would have died and been buried in the patio of the house. However, the woman has denied this version and said that this supposed son never existed.

The man kept the victims tied up. Photo: O Globe / Fabiano Rocha

However, the authorities have requested that a team of firefighters examine the area in search of the possible skeletal remains of a person.

“We ask for help from the Fire Department for a complementary investigation, with the dogs, to see if there is any trace of a body. The victim informed us that there was no such third child, only that we understood his situation, he had a lot of emotional damage, so we decided to review the information and complete the expert report. We cannot exclude any possibility even due to the seriousness and cruelty of the event witnessed here,” said the officer.

According to the civil police, Luiz Antônio appeared at a custody hearing also on Saturday and was detained. He must answer for the charges of illegal detention, mistreatment and torture. “It was a report of arrest in flagrante delicto and we only have ten days to complete the proceedings and send the case to Justice. Our focus now is to supplement the investigations. I’m going to split this arrest into an investigation into psychological violence, even though it’s obvious the victims are emotionally damaged. I have already requested all the documentation from the hospital that provided assistance to accredit this crime of psychological violence before the Public Ministry and Justice,” said the officer.

*With information from O’ Globo of Brazil / GDA