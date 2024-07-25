Rimini shock, two seasonal workers in prison for having rescued and then raped a Swiss tourist

Two seasonal workers have been arrested on charges of sexual violence to Riminiaccording to what was reported by the Carabinieri. The arrested, a 59-year-old Egyptian pizza chef and a 48-year-old waiter from Frosinone, were stopped after a series of investigations that included Testimonies And wiretaps.



Under the coordination of the deputy prosecutor of Rimini, Annadomenica Galluccithe two are now being held in the ‘Casetti’ prison. Investigations have revealed that on the afternoon of July 15, the two men allegedly rescued a Swiss tourist found in a confused state on a sidewalk. The woman was allegedly taken to a hotel room, stripped and put in the shower by the two men, who allegedly abused her before calling the 118.

The tourist, who was on holiday on the Riviera with her boyfriend, was under the influence of drugs, drugs And alcoholso much so that he does not remember the accident. The standard clinical tests for these circumstances were carried out at the Emergency Room. The lawyers Alexander Cup And Mary Rivieccio defend the two accused.