Mazatlan Sinaloa.- A 17-year-old teenager, a tourist from Guanajuato, suffered fatigue and a nervous breakdown after being pulled by the ocean current on a beach in Mazatlán.

This Saturday, January 14, Lifeguard elements of the Aquatic Police observed a young man who was having difficulty getting out of the sea on North Beach 1, as he was dragged by an ocean current.

The lifeguard approached the young man and buoyed him to dry land. Later, already in the arena, personnel treated the young man, who identified himself as 17-year-old José de Jesús, informing that he did not need to be transferred to a medical center, remaining in the place after receiving recommendations.

The call of Gustavo Guadalupe Espinoza Bastidas, coordinator of the aquatic police, is reiterated so that know in advance the color of the preventive flags before entering the sea, in this way alert situations can be avoided.