An ambulance at Santa Lucia hospital in a file photo. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM

Health personnel have had to urgently attend to a man who had symptoms of drowning after crash while surfing on a beach in La Manga, in Cartagena, early this Saturday.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Murcia Region received a distress call at 8.50 in the morning informing that the man had just been rescued from the water on Galúa beach and that at that time was in a situation of cardiorespiratory arrest, for which the witnesses themselves have proceeded to carry out maneuvers of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Local Police and Civil Guard patrols, as well as a Mobile Emergency Unit with medical personnel who have managed to stabilize the patient, have immediately moved to the place. The man has been rushed to the Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena.