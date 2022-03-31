Image of the place of the event. / 112 REGION OF MURCIA

EP Thursday, March 31, 2022, 8:38 p.m.



Firefighters have rescued a seven-year-old girl who had fallen into a well about five meters deep in the Paraje de las Cuevas de Vélez Rubio, in Puerto Lumbreras (Murcia), reported sources from the Emergency Coordination Center consulted by Europe Press.

The girl’s father has contacted the ‘1-1-2’ around 7:34 p.m. to warn that his daughter had fallen into an “ancient cave”, about five meters deep, located in an area near the urban area.

Firefighters, Civil Guard, Civil Protection and two ambulances from the emergency service have moved to the place, which have transferred the minor, after her rescue, to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital.