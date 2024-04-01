After becoming aware of the conditions in which the little dog named Maxfamily pet Ana Rosethe woman who was lynched being identified as the person responsible for the kidnapping and feminicide of the girl Camila in Taxo, Guerrero, it was announced that the lomito had already been adopted. However, it was recently revealed that a second puppy who was in the care of the family he also needed to be rescuedand fortunately, this call has also already been answered.

As announced in social media publications, this second loin was healthy, unlike the dog Max, who after being rescued and evaluated by a veterinarian, was detected to have tumors and signs of malnutrition.

He defended his owner

As you may remember, the dog Max captured attention on social networks after published videos showing that this I was trying to defend the owner of the beatings and attacks during the lynching, however, the animal was removed from the place by the residents.

After this, posts went viral on the networks mentioning that Max needed to be rescued and have a new home. Later, it was announced that the dog had already been adopted.

After this, it was announced that there was a second dog that was in the care of the family, whose name is unknown, and help was requested on social networks to be rescued, and fortunately, the call was already answered. . This lomito has already been rescued and will be checked by a veterinarian. He will now be waiting to be adopted into a new home.

“The second dog that was in the house has already been rescued

Now it's time for the veterinarian David to check him, but from what we see is that unlike Max, he is healthy and very playful!”, published the user of the social network X, Hugo Mosqueda.

The second dog has already been rescued and is now looking for a new home. Photo: X/ @MrMosqueda1

The pets of the family of Ana Rose They have attracted powerful attention on social networks for their loyalty to their owner. As you may remember, the little dog Max appears in videos shared on social networks where he can be seen trying to defend his owner from the beatings and attacks during the lynching, despite the malnutrition in which he was suffering.

Disappearance and death of Camila

Ana Rosa, was lynched by residents after being accused of being responsible for the kidnapping and feminicide of the girl Camila. The woman died as a result of the severity of her injuries.

Camila, 8 years old, was last seen on Wednesday, March 27, when she went to play at a friend's house, but she was no longer seen leaving there. Later, the minor's mother began to receive calls from unknown numbers asking for a ransom for her daughter. The morning of the next day, the girl was found dead at the foot of a road near Taxco.