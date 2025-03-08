The Fire Department of the City of Madrid has rescued this Friday to A peacock breeding that had risen to the windpour from the window of a second floor In the Retiro district, emergencies of the capital have reported. It is a breeding of a few months old and would have escaped from the Park of La Quinta de la Fuente del Berro.

Shortly before twelve noon the animal moved away from the park and began to wander through the road public, crossing Dr. Esquerdo’s street at the height of number 12. Once there, the peacock has flown to the second floor.

112 received several calls from neighbors who indicated that El Pavito had crossed several streets putting the risk to traffic in the area. Thus, the municipal firefighters approached there, who found that the bird was betrayed in the window of the window of a second floor.

With a scale, the troops have reached the window and have tried to catch the animal with a blanket, but at that time The peacock has flown to the street. After trying to escape on the street of Doctor Esquerdo, he has finally been rescued.

During the operation, Madrid Municipal Police agents have cut traffic at that point so that the animal was not run over. According to the neighbors, It is not the first time that it escapes from the park and crosses several streets of the district.

The breeding has been collected by the Environment Services of the Madrid City Council, which They have returned to the park with their family In perfect condition.