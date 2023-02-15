They continue to rescue people alive, after spending 10 days trapped in the rubble after the earthquakes that devastated the southeast of Turkey and left at least 40,000 dead in this country and in Syria.

The latest rescue took place in Antioquia, one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquake, where teams brought a woman out alive woman and her two small children after 228 hours trapped.

An hour earlier, rescuers were able to pull out alive a 74 year old woman in the city of Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the quake.

Besides, a 42 year old woman she was discovered alive in a building in the same city.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Defense released a video showing rescuers pulling out a 77 year old woman in the city of Adiyaman, some 212 hours after the earthquake.

Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu identified her as Fatma Gungor and said her family hugged her after they saved her.

Rescue teams in southern Turkey they still hear the voices of the trapped survivorsso they continue to work in two areas of the Kahramanmaras region, where they are trying to save three sistersalthough it is not clear if the sisters survived.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, who is based in Turkey’s Hatay province, said it is unusual for people to survive more than 100 hours trapped in rubble, but sub-zero temperatures in the area of ​​the earthquake can extend the survival times of trapped people.

