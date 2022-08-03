Saltillo.- After the collapse of a mine in the community of “Las Conchas”, in Coahuila, the authorities managed to rescue alive one of the nine miners that they were trapped on the spot.

Torres Rodríguez, the young miner who was rescued, hugged his mother after leaving the coal pit, where his brother is believed to be still with seven other companions.

Despite the achievement, federal and local authorities continue to work against the clock to save the eight miners who are still trapped in the mine known as “Las Agujitas”, located in the ejido “Las Conchas” in the municipality of Sabinas.

AMLO’s reaction to the mining accident

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported this Wednesday afternoon about a collapse in one of the mines located in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, where nine workers were trapped.

AMLO mobilizes federal forces to rescue miners trapped in Coahuila. Twitter

After breaking the news, the Mexican president ordered the undersecretary of the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena), Agustín Radilla, to apply the DN-III Plan and deploy 92 specialized releases and four canine pairs to rescue the trapped miners.

This information was confirmed by President López Obrador himself through his official Twitter account, where he assured that the Secretaries of Labor and Security, as well as those of Civil Protection and the Army, together with rescuers and regional authorities, are working with hoping to find the miners safely.

We recommend you read:

“At the last minute, the Undersecretary of National Defense, General Agustín Radilla, informs me that the DN-III plan is already being applied and 92 elements of the Ministry of National Defense are in place with specialists and four canine pairs,” he reported. the mandatary.