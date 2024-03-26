Australian emergency crews rescued a man who was trapped in a sewer in the city of Brisbane for about 30 hours, while the Police indicated this Tuesday that they have opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

The male, about 38 yearswas transferred to a hospital in the city in stable condition after the rescue that occurred on Monday morning, the Ambulance Service of the northeastern state of Queensland, whose capital is Brisbane, told EFE today.

Reference image. Firefighters pulled the man from the sewer. Photo:Private file

The Police of this jurisdiction, for their part, indicated that the man is collaborating with the authorities following an open investigation into two incidents of dangerous driving that occurred near where The subject was rescued.

According to the official statement sent this Tuesday to EFE, a car hit and escaped from a police vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, only to be involved minutes later in another accident.

The occupants of the suspicious vehicle fled the area on foot after this second accident, emphasize the authorities reviewing the camera images of security in the area in search of new clues.

The neighbor who called the emergency teams told ABC public channel that he saw the man trapped in the sewer with water up to his knees and with a mobile phone in his hand on Sunday night.

However, the trapped man rejected the man's offer of help at that time. neighbor when securing that he had gone into the place to recover his mobile phone, according to local media.

“He seemed fine. And he said he could go out the way he came in. So I basically left him alone (…) I thought that if he has a phone and is in trouble, he can call the emergency services himself,” said the neighbor, identified as James Lingwood.

On Sunday morning, when Lingwood was preparing to go for a walk, he again heard noises coming from the sewer, where the man was still trapped, and finally called the firefighters, who it took 5 minutes in carrying out the rescue.

EFE

