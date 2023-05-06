Saturday, May 6, 2023, 09:42



The emergency services had to intervene at dawn this Saturday to rescue a man who had been trapped at a height of 15 meters in an interior patio when he tried to enter his home, located on Corredera street in Alhama de Murcia.

At 12:45 a.m., several calls to the Emergency Coordination Center alerted that the man had been hanging from a high-altitude wall for at least an hour, in the inner courtyard of a building. He had tried to get into his house through the terrace.

Firefighters and a Local Police patrol moved to the scene for his rescue. Finally, the man did not require medical assistance.