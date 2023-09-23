Saturday, September 23, 2023, 1:56 p.m.



Emergency services rescue a hiker who had gotten lost in Fuente Librilla, Mula district, near the reservoir and the viewpoint along the riverbed.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received a call from the hiker herself at 10:50 a.m. in which she reported that she was not injured but that she could not find her way. Once her location was located, an environmental agent contacted her.

Finally, two environmental agents located the woman and helped her return to the place where she had parked her vehicle before starting the route. The hiker did not need to be treated by health services.