Friday, April 14, 2023, 20:51



Several calls alerted this Friday afternoon to the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia 112 that a hiker was lost in an inaccessible mountain area in the municipality of Calasparra

According to the indications given to 112, the man was very close to the crossing of the Quípar and Segura rivers.

Environmental agents, a Local Police patrol and a helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergency with the Air Rescue Group of the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia traveled to the place.

Once located, the hiker was rescued by the CEIS Fire Rescue Group.