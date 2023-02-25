President Gustavo Petro announced the release of a Colombian family that remained kidnapped in Mexico. They had left the country since February 16 in search of new opportunities in the United States, but their path was cut short in Mexican territory.

The group was transiting through the state of Sonora and had planned to arrive in the US irregularly when they were detained by criminals. The Colombian Consulate in Mexico alerted of the kidnapping on February 22.

According to the investigations of the National Anti-kidnapping Coordination (Conase), belonging to the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico, for the release of each of the four adults and four minors they were demanding a payment of $2,100 (more than ten million Colombian pesos at the current exchange rate).

As soon as the kidnapping took place, his relatives in Colombia began to receive calls and messages to pressure them to pay.

(Read on: Young ‘TikToker’ Reveals What Life Is Like As An Immigrant In America.)

Hand in hand with the Colombian Police, the Mexican authorities proceeded to locate the migrants and provide “recommendations to the family for crisis management, getting the criminals to release the victims at dawn on February 23,” Conase said.

Andrés Hernández, Colombian consul in Mexico, applauded the release of the family safe and sound. President Petro did the same through his social networks.

The state of Sonora is a point that receives thousands of Latino migrants, who try to reach North America. there lies the Sonoran desert recognized for its more than 220,000 square kilometers where a person can easily get lost if it is abandoned by the ‘coyote’, as this newspaper has reported.

(In context: ‘The Hollow’ towards the United States, more dangerous than ever).

In addition, that same Mexican state has the cities of Zamora and Obregón, which are in the ‘top’ 10 of the most violent in the world due to their high homicide ratesaccording to the authorities.

You can also read:

– These are the most violent cities in the world: there are six in Colombia.

– He leased his house to one person, now there are 10 foreigners threatening him.

– Video: thief tried to flee from the Police, but the bus ran over him and killed him.

– Chihuahua puppy died that was cruelly injured defending his house from a robbery.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL