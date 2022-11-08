Firefighters rescue the hiker who was indisposed in Cartagena, this Tuesday. / 112

THE TRUTH Cartagena Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 15:07



A 64-year-old hiker was rescued this Tuesday afternoon in Cabo Tiñoso, Cartagena, after being unwell and unable to continue walking. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, a call from a companion alerted to the events.

A helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies was moved to the place where the group was, located on a path between the Torre de Santa Elena and Cala Cerrada, with rescue firefighters from the Consortium of Fire Extinction and Rescue of the Region Murcia, as well as ambulance and Red Cross health personnel.

Once evacuated from the place where he was, the injured man, a 64-year-old man, was made available to the health services, who stabilized him and transferred him by ambulance from La Azohía, where the helicopter left him, to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena. .